Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,227 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,032. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.