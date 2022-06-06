Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 11.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.43 or 0.05946719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00204909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.24 or 0.00587989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.00605734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00071368 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

