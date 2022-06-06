Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

