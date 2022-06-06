Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

5/20/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/11/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

5/10/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

5/4/2022 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.94. 1,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,611. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.28 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.48. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

