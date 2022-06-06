Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,822,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 164.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,428,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 795,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,999,445. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

