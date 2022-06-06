Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

AGLE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

