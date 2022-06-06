Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.19 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $4.69 million and $306,598.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.28 or 0.05939193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00204892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00609821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

