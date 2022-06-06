Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $100.54. 376,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,982,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 288,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after acquiring an additional 145,751 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

