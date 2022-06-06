Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 132,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Alight will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $21,890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

