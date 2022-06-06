Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 132,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.
In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $21,890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,159,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.