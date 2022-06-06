Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.63. Approximately 36,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.60.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

