Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.63. Approximately 36,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.84.
The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.60.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)
