Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

DRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,867. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

