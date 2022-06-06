Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.34.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

