Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.12% of Alphabet worth $2,319,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $51.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,343.12. 39,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,661.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

