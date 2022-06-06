Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

GOOGL stock traded up $80.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,371.76. 29,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,331. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,435.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,655.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

