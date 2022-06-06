Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. UBS Group cut their target price on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

