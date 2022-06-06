Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.