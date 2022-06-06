Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

MO opened at $53.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

