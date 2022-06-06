American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.15 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 415.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 197,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after buying an additional 169,726 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

