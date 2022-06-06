Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,025. The firm has a market cap of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,103,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

