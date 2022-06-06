Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,025. The firm has a market cap of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.80. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after buying an additional 638,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 465,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,103,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.