Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.63. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 97,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,419. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.