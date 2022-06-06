Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GIL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,022. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

