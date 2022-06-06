Analysts Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.00 Million

Analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to report $393.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $401.20 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $204.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

