Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.12. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.