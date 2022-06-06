Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.66 Million

Analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report $24.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $28.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $123.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.98 million to $152.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.40 million, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $388.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Blockchain.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,997. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

