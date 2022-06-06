Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. BCE reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 644,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,484. BCE has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

