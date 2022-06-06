Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $558.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

