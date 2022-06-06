Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Announce -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,310. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,084,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,968. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

