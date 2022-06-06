Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KMPH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,023. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KemPharm by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

