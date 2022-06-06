Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LMNR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,292. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 75.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

