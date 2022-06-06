Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at 34.00

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 34.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.40 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,342.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

