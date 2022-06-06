Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price at $12.33

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

EQX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

