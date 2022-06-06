Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $551.33

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $457.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $336.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

