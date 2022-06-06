Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $142.63

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.63.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,641 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AXA S.A. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $8,226,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

