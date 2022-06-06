Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $65.80

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.80, but opened at $63.24. Anaplan shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 122,357 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

