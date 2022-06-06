Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRS. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.