Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $157.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12 month low of $123.85 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 141,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $5,209,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

