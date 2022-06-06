Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.15. 121,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,826. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

