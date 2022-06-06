Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Dawson James started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

NASDAQ FUV opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.