Argus Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $102.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Argus from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $93.31 on Friday. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,758 shares of company stock worth $3,294,375 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

