Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Artisan Acquisition worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,683. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Artisan Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

