Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $230.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Technology traded as high as $204.61 and last traded at $201.43, with a volume of 176668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.