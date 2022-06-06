AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 5%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 2,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,485,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

