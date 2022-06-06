AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 197,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,291,165 shares.The stock last traded at $63.65 and had previously closed at $65.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.51.
About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.