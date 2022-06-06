ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ATIP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 145.08%. Analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

