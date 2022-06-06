ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.09. ATRenew shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 5,146 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATRenew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew in the third quarter worth $322,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

