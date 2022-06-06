AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.05.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in AT&T by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,481,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,496,000 after purchasing an additional 312,819 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

