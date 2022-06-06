AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.44.

ACQ opened at C$26.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$698.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$24.76 and a one year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

