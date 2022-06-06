Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.55.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

