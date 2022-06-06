B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$261,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$261,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$676,209.24.

John Alex Rajala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12.

BTO traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.17. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.