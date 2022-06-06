Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Shares Up 1.7%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BADFF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

